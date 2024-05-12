Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

