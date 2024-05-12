Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OFIX stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $547.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

