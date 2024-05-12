Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $547.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

