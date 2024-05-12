Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.19. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 55,110 shares trading hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$27.40 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

