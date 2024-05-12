Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCRGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oscar Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

