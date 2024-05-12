Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Oscar Health stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
