Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 147,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
