Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 147,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

