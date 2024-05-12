Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 72.42% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.