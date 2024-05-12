Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Free Report) were down 19.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 44,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 51,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
About Pacton Gold
Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.
