Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.86

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.86 and traded as high as $41.40. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 1,446 shares changing hands.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.
