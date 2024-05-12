Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.55. 248,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

