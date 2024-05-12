Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

