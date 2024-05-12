Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,107.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.