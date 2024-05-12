Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Park National stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. 31,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Park National has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $140.45.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Park National by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Park National by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

