Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $561.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

