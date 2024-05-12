Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CASH opened at $53.97 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

