Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $105.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,306,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

