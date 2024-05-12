Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.39. 474,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,311. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

