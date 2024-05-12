Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.39. 474,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,311. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.