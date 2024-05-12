PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.