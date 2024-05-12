Pecaut & CO. Acquires 300 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,114,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,250,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,271,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,289 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 994,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,838. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.