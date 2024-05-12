Pecaut & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 11,729,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

