Pecaut & CO. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pecaut & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.39. 337,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

