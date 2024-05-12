Pecaut & CO. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,382,000 after buying an additional 1,183,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.96. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

