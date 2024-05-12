Pecaut & CO. Has $865,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,308,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

