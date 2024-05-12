Pecaut & CO. Invests $280,000 in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSB. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB stock remained flat at $16.68 on Friday. 23,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.88%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

