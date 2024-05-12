Pecaut & CO. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 8,808,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548,357. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

