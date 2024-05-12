Pecaut & CO. Purchases 43 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.81. 568,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.20 and a 200 day moving average of $319.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $252.08 and a 12-month high of $348.88.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
