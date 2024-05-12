PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.28 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $101,343. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

