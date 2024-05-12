Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 25,849,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,206,912. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

