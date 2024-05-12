Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Up 1.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

