Piper Sandler Cuts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $2.50

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

SKIN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 2,106,622 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,790,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 377,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

