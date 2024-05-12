Piper Sandler Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $4.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.