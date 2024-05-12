Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 1,318,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,884 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 41.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 851,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.