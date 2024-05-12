Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.