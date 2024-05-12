Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
