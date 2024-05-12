Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $207.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.