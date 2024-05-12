Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

