Power Co. of Canada Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE POW opened at C$40.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.65. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.
Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
Read More
