PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of PWSC opened at $18.11 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

