Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PINC

Premier Price Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after buying an additional 2,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 1,235,017 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.