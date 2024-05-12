Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.23

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.23 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 97.75 ($1.23). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 2,496,842 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,790.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 21,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.36 ($25,002.96). Also, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 74,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £68,898.80 ($86,556.28). Insiders purchased a total of 124,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,526 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

