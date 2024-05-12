Primerica, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s FY2025 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a one year low of $178.06 and a one year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 86.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

