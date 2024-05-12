Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE INGR opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

