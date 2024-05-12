Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.