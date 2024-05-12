Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,779 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $561.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

