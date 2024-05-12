Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,386 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

