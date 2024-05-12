Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

