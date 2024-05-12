Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 727 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 616.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,652.22 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,655.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,502.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,450.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

