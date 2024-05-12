Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.