Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,332 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.39 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -196.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

