Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $336.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.86 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.